WILLIAMS, Rachelle Cristina (Harrington)



48, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born on May 28, 1971 in Jacksonville, Florida to Thomas Harrington and Maria Cristina Frometa, Rachelle was a proud alumna of Miami Southridge Senior High (1989) and Florida State University (1993). On August 17, 1991, she married her college sweetheart, James Williams, and together they celebrated 27 years of life together. In November 2013, her life-long desire to be a mother came true and Alexander Phillip Williams became the center of her world. She spent her career passionate about education, especially teaching her students to love learning, exploring, and traveling. She loved the spirit of New Orleans and the joy of Mardi Gras. She was a member of the legendary Krewe of Iris and served as part of the royal court in 2007. She was a warrior who battled any adversity that came her way, most of all the cancer that she ultimately surrendered to, with grit and grace.



Surrounded by all of those whose lives she touched, Rachelle's memory will be made vibrant for her son, Alexander, by her husband, James Williams; her mother, Maria Cristina Guthier; her stepfather, Guillermo Fernandez; her mother-in-law, Janet Williams; her siblings, Rickelle and Anthony Mathis, Allen and Marcela Guthier, Cristina Fernandez, Kimberly and Warren Astler; her nieces and nephews, Will, Mia, Isabella, Dylan, Ava, and Isabella.



A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Saint Andrew's United Methodist Church, 3315 Bryan Road, Brandon, FL 33511.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 18, 2019

