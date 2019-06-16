|
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
CANDELARIO, Sergeant Major Rafael A. (Retired)
73, of Plant City, FL, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1945 in Sabana Seca, Puerto Rico, the son of Providencia Rodriguez and Domingo Candelario. Sergeant Major Candelario wears the following decorations, Silver Star Medal, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, Navy Commendation Medal with Gold Star, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal (8th Award), and various unit and service campaign awards. One of the Sergeant Major's sons, Lieutenant Colonel Rafael Candelario has served in two of his units, 3D FSSG and Acting Regimental Commander, 5th Marine Regiment.
He was preceded in death by son, Schuval Candelario. He is survived by his wife, Laurel Candelario; sister, Iris Rodriguez (Nelson); children, Jeahne Renee' Spann (LaMar), Pamela Cuffee, Sharron Ivy Spann, Rafael A. H. Candelario (Janice), Dominic Candelario (Amanda), Lindsay Ritenbaugh, Kirsten Snively (Joel), Joseph Taylor (Amanda), 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Nativity Catholic Church, 705 E. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL. Visitation will be held from 2-5 pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Stowers Funeral Home, 401 W Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations may be made to the Sergeant Major Rafael Candelario Veteran's Education Fund C/O Tampa Workforce Development P.O. Box 130303 Tampa, FL 33681.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019
