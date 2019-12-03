Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rafael ABADAL. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

ABADAL, Dr. Rafael Pereyra 93, died Friday, November 22, 2019, peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 64 years, Dr. Zenaida Abadal Hernandez and oldest daughter, Dr. Zulima Nicoloff, by his side. His family knew him as a kind and thoughtful man who adored books; valued history; and loved baseball. He shared his books, discussed politics with passion and authority, and told stories of baseball players and the impactful role Cubans played in the great American pastime. Rafael was born in Havana, Cuba where he graduated from the University of Havana Medical School in 1954 and married his college sweetheart, Zenaida, in 1955. The family emigrated to the U.S. permanently in 1963, after the Cuban Missile Crisis. They celebrated their U.S. Citizenship with their Cuban-born children in 1972. Rafael retired in 1990 as Chief of Anatomical Pathology at Bay Pines Veterans Administration Medical Center, St. Petersburg, FL and was a lifetime member of the Cuban Medical Association in Exile. He is survived by his loving wife, Zenaida; six children, Zulima (James), Maria, Rafael (Dana), Zenaida (Jeffrey), Mario, and Jose (Lisa); 10 grandchildren, Karen (Ken), Grant (Kanita), Tyler (Lily), Jennifer (Caleb), Ian (Jessica), Wesley, Karlena, Isabella, James and Elizabeth; and three great-grandchildren, Amelia, Isabel, and James. Visitation will be 10:30 am-12:30 pm, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Brett Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Our Lady's Chapel at the Cathedral of St. Jude. Entombment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Guestbook at

ABADAL, Dr. Rafael Pereyra 93, died Friday, November 22, 2019, peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 64 years, Dr. Zenaida Abadal Hernandez and oldest daughter, Dr. Zulima Nicoloff, by his side. His family knew him as a kind and thoughtful man who adored books; valued history; and loved baseball. He shared his books, discussed politics with passion and authority, and told stories of baseball players and the impactful role Cubans played in the great American pastime. Rafael was born in Havana, Cuba where he graduated from the University of Havana Medical School in 1954 and married his college sweetheart, Zenaida, in 1955. The family emigrated to the U.S. permanently in 1963, after the Cuban Missile Crisis. They celebrated their U.S. Citizenship with their Cuban-born children in 1972. Rafael retired in 1990 as Chief of Anatomical Pathology at Bay Pines Veterans Administration Medical Center, St. Petersburg, FL and was a lifetime member of the Cuban Medical Association in Exile. He is survived by his loving wife, Zenaida; six children, Zulima (James), Maria, Rafael (Dana), Zenaida (Jeffrey), Mario, and Jose (Lisa); 10 grandchildren, Karen (Ken), Grant (Kanita), Tyler (Lily), Jennifer (Caleb), Ian (Jessica), Wesley, Karlena, Isabella, James and Elizabeth; and three great-grandchildren, Amelia, Isabel, and James. Visitation will be 10:30 am-12:30 pm, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Brett Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Our Lady's Chapel at the Cathedral of St. Jude. Entombment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close