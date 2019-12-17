MARTINEZ, Rafael Antonio 84, passed away Dec. 9, 2019. Born in Havana, Cuba, Ralph graduated from the University of Havana Law School before immigrating to the United States in 1962. He was a 1965 graduate of the University of Florida. He is loved dearly and survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rosa Elena Martinez; daughter and son-in-law, Miriam and Richard Headley; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Jacqueline Martinez; and daughter, Sylvia Martinez. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Alexandria, Brendon and Catherine Headley, and Dylan and Sophia Martinez. Funeral Mass will be Dec. 21, 2019, at Nativity Catholic Church in Brandon; with Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clearwater at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 17, 2019