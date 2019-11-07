Rainita STEPHENS

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
STEPHENS, Rainita 60, of Pinellas Park, Florida, transitioned to her heavenly home October 31, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Stephens; sons, Rafael and Darien Stephens; daughter, Oriana Stephens; brother, Raymond L. DeLoach III; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is on Monday 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is on Tuesday, November 12, 10 am, at Prayer Tower C.O.G.I.C., 1137 37th St. S. Lawson FH (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2019
