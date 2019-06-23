JAGHAB, Raja



74, of Clearwater, was taken to his heavenly home on June 15, 2019 after a sudden brief illness. Raja was a kind, loving, and gentle soul. Raja touched a lot of lives and was dearly loved by all. We were fortunate to have time to say our goodbyes and visit with family and friends. We laughed, cried, and shared many happy memories. It was such a blessing for our family to see his courage and strength during his last days on this earth.



Raja was born in Palestine and emigrated with his parents and extended family members to the US when he was five years old. The family names are written in the Ellis Island records.



The family moved to Detroit where he became familiar with the sport of baseball. He fell in love with the Detroit Tigers, and was a loyal fan throughout the years. Raja and son, Gregory, were loyal Bucs fans, holding season tickets for 40 plus years, attending every game, rain or shine. He was a season ticket holder to the USF Bulls football games.



The family eventually settled on Long Island, NY, where Raja spent the rest of his growing years. He graduated from West Hempstead High School and Hofstra University. Soon after, he married Gladys Guy and moved to the Tampa Bay area where they raised their son, Gregory.



Raja taught science for three years in the Hillsborough County School system after graduating from college. He went on to spend the next 49 years in the home building business, first with US Home Corporation, then 39 years with Arthur Rutenberg Homes. As a franchisee, Raja built homes in Pinellas County for many wonderful customers, and repeat customers. In the late 80s, Raja became an executive with ARH, Inc., holding various roles, including VP Sales, VP Franchise Development and Group Vice President. He played a huge role in the growth and reputation the company has enjoyed.



Raja enjoyed traveling, meeting new people, dining out, sports, Broadway shows, and spending time with family. During the last 10 years of his life, he and wife, Sharon traveled to many countries, dined with friends, attended sporting events, and celebrated many happy occasions.



Raja was preceded in death by his first wife, Gladys; mother, Victoria (Hanna) and father, Isa Jaghab. He is survived by wife, Sharon; son, Gregory (Sharon O'Neill); stepdaughter, Sarah Bilovesick; sister, Nahla Boulukos (Augustus); brother, Raymond (Eda); twin nieces, Alyssa and God-daughter, Nicole; nephews, Raymond and Brendan; and our kitty, Pepsi.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10 am, in Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor, followed by a Celebration of Life from 1-3 pm, at the Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home.



Raja will live on in our hearts forever. RIP dear Raja...until we meet again.



A donation to a , in lieu of flowers.



www.SylvanAbbey.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019