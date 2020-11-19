BARTHLE, Ralph Jerome 92, devoted husband, loving father and devout man of faith passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. A Tampa native, 1946 graduate of Hillsborough High School, Ralph built a 34 year career with Eastern Airlines. He was a charter member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and parishioner for over 50 years. For community service he was awarded Sertoman of the Year in 1977. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Josie Barthle. They enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with family and friends. Other surviving members of the family include children, Janet Scaglione, Mike Barthle, Jacqie Davis and Don "Rusty" Konen; grandchildren, Angela Scaglione, Leah Kline, Gabrielle Carrilles, Rock Scaglione, Laura Roche, Ty Davis, and Bryan Davis; and nine great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service at Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Funeral Home Friday, November 20 at 1 pm, followed by interment at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com