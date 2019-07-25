FEHR III, Dr. Ralph E.
passed away on July 19, 2019 peacefully, after a long, courageous battle with Good Syndrome. Born August 15, 1961 in Reading, PA, he is survived by his loving wife, Karen McMullen Fehr; sons, Clayton and William; parents, Ralph and Estelle Fehr II (Reading, PA), brothers, Gary (Ozark, MO) and Kevin (Murfreesboro, TN); his pals Buddy and Freddy; and special friend, Dr. Chung Seop Jeong. Ralph was a Professor of Electrical Engineering (Power) at USF and Instructed continuing education classes at the University of Wisconsin, Power Systems training, PA, AZTech-Dubai. He graduated from Wilson HS (Reading, PA '79) He received his degrees from Penn State (BSEE), the University of Colorado (MSEE), and USF (Ph.D.). He was an Eagle Scout, and IEEE Sr. Member, and held numerous awards in Engineering and teaching. His teachings and knowledge will carry on through the students and engineers he has mentored over the years. A special thanks goes to Drs. Silverfield, Ledford, Mai, and Scannon for their care. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 26 at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N. Dale Mabry, with visitation starting at 4 pm; Service at 6. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens on Saturday, July 27 at 12 noon in Thonotosassa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Morning Star School, Tampa, 210 E. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, FL 33612. Please go online to: Morningstartampa.org.
