FOSTER, Ralph passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 of natural causes in his home in New Port Richey, FL where he has been a life-long resident. He was active in the community in his childhood up until he graduated from Gulf High School in 1971. Shortly thereafter, Ralph opened Stereorama, a fixture in West Pasco for over 30 years. He then went on to work for the Pasco County Clerk of the Court. Ralph has always been an avid audiophile, a fisherman and self-proclaimed weatherman, and a true Floridian, through-and-through. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and was truly excited when he became a grandpa. Ralph leaves his two children, Alison and Mitchell (Megan); a granddaughter, Josie; a sister, Sharon; and a good friend, Susan. Ralph will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 4 pm at Peace Hall, located in Simms Park, downtown New Port Richey. All are welcome to celebrate the wonderful life of Ralph. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you donate to Captains for Clean Water. Dobies Funeral Home, Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2019