GARCIA, Ralph III



54, passed away July 11, 2019 after a brief and sudden illness. Born and raised in Tampa, Ralph was a graduate of HB Plant High School and the University of Tampa. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, The Merrymakers Club, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, and HB Plant Museum Board of Trustees. Ralph was a founding member and head judge for the Boca Grande Invitational Fishing Tournament benefiting Tampa General Hospital Foundation, a position he served for 10 years. Ralph loved his family and friends. Always the funny man, he loved to make people laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angeles and Ralph Garcia. He is survived by his wife, Beth; daughters, Haley and Kelsey; sisters, Angie Ammon (Bob), Ann Vitali (John) of Oklahoma City, OK, and Carole Ann Garcia of Malibu, California. The family will receive friends, Monday, July 15, 6-8 pm, at Brewer and Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 16, 10 am, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., with Msgr. Michael Muhr officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tampa General Foundation in honor of Ralph Garcia III and the Boca Grande Invitational. Active pallbearers are Todd Alvarez, Tom Cochran, John Delavergne, Billy Gillen, Andy Jennings, Casey King, Frank Silcox, and William Woodroffe.

