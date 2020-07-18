GLOVER, Ralph was born on February 4, 1924 in Winona, Ontario, Canada and passed away at his home in the Glen Lakes community in Florida, on July 15, 2020. He moved to St. Petersburg in 1955. He was the builder of thousands of homes as the owner of Palmwood Builders. He was the developer of Palm Terrace in Port Richey, River Country Estates and River Run in Spring Hill. His crown jewel was GlenLakes, a golf community in Weeki Wachee. Consistently "shooting his age" in golf for over 20 years, his friends called him "a freak of nature", because he played such great golf in his later years. Ralph was married to his beloved wife, Ruth, for 75 years. He is survived by his five children, Gary, Gayle, Stuart, Sandy and Judy, all who live locally, as well as eleven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. Ralph just enjoyed Father's Day last month in his home surrounded by all his children and most of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. The family will hold a private service. A public celebration of life for Ralph will be announced at a later date. Your support, kindness and condolences mean so much to us. The Family has requested that donations may be made in Ralph Glover's memory to: The Spring Hill Baptist Church at 3140 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill, FL, 34609 or to: Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC, 28607 or at samaritanspurse.org