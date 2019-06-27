GRAVES, Ralph
92, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on June 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Deloris A. Graves; his sons, David Graves (Cathy), Reginald Graves (Brenda), and Mitchell Graves; and daughters, Gwendolyn Richardson, Brenda Ford, Teena Reed, and Briana Reed; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren. A Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29, at 11 am, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 738 Pinellas Pt. Dr. S.
Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019