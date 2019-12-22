IMHOF, Ralph E. USAF 73, passed a- way on December 12, 2019. He was born on October 23, 1946, to the late Ernst and Elvezia Imhof. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Ralph worked in production, offering over 37 years of experience with the last 15 at an executive level. In 2011, Ralph bought then wholesaled or rehabbed 16 properties in the Tampa Bay area. He also was a pillar of the community serving as Chairman of the Technical Committee of a National Association responsible for establishing standards as well as convention and trade show planning. He was also a member of Paint St. Pete Proud, United Way, Optimist Club and The Chamber of Commerce membership drive. Online condolences may be offered at www. internationalcremation.com He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine; children, Marc Imhof, Heidi Imhof and Kristin Wallace, four grandchildren and a large extended family. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, December 27 at Michels-Lundquist Funeral Home, 5228 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, FL 34667 or at www.chaptershealth.org International Cremation Svc www.internationalcremation.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019