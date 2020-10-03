Ralph KIPHUTH

KIPHUTH, Ralph J. passed away at home on September 20, 2020. He was born in Orlando and moved to Pinellas County in 1989. He is predeceased by his wife of 33 years, Carolyn Kiphuth; and survived by his sister, Carolyn Dixon (David); daughter, Cynthia Kiphuth; son, Scott Kiphuth (Anne); and daughter, Rebecca Kearns (Joseph). Poppy Ralph was adored by his grandchildren, Carson and Nickalaus Kiphuth, and Caroline and Elizabeth Varner. He was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church in Indian Rocks Beach. From 1960 to 1989 he was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Orlando. Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral and internment will be held at St. Michael's in Orlando. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Suncoasthospicefoundation.org
or Calvary Episcopal Church Indian Rocks Beach.