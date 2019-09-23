PATTERSON, Ralph "Pat" 87, of Plant City, passed away on September 20, 2019. He was the co-owner of Wilson's Wholesale Nursery and served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carolyn; son, Mark Patterson; daughter, Cheryl Patterson, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held on Tuesday, September 24 at Little Union Primitive Baptist Church in Lithia, Florida at 11 am with a visitation at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 23, 2019