Ralph PATTERSON (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL
33563
(813)-752-1111
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Union Primitive Baptist Church
15510 County Road 39
Lithia, FL
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Union Primitive Baptist Church
15510 County Road 39
Lithia, FL
Obituary
PATTERSON, Ralph "Pat" 87, of Plant City, passed away on September 20, 2019. He was the co-owner of Wilson's Wholesale Nursery and served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carolyn; son, Mark Patterson; daughter, Cheryl Patterson, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held on Tuesday, September 24 at Little Union Primitive Baptist Church in Lithia, Florida at 11 am with a visitation at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 23, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Plant City, FL   (813) 752-1111
