PHILBROOK, Ralph A. Jr. 76, of Holiday, passed away at home May 22, 2020. He was a resident of Holiday for 38 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Marcia (Broga). He is survived by his son, Ralph A. III and his wife, Denise; his granddaughter, Brogann and her husband, Jason Ferreira; and his grandson, Ralph A. IV. There will be a celebration of life in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Pasco Hernando Hospice. To view the complete obituary go to www.nationalcremation.com/location/hudson
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.