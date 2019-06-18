RABELO, Ralph Jr.
peacefully went home to be with his Lord Saturday, June 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marlene; his sister, Yoli Macias; his daughter, Desiree Rabelo Hogsett; his son, Ralph Rabelo lll and daughter-in-law, Sheryl; his grandchildren, David Hogsett (Tracey), Rachel Rabelo (Joe), and Natalie dos Santos (Geo). He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Addyson, Isaac, and Mia Rose. A native of Tampa, he was born and grew up in Ybor City. His passions where his family, love of music, and golfing. He accomplished all in life that he desired to and lived a full and happy 86 years. A visitation will be held this Tuesday, June 18, from 6-8 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, and the graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 19, at 11 am at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Blount & Curry Funeral Home at
Garden of Memories
