RUSCETTA, Ralph C "Papa" Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.) 78, of Tampa, FL passed away November 4, 2019. Born in Newport, RI to the late Angelo and Marie Ruscetta, CMSgt Ruscetta enlisted in the Air Force in 1959 and retired after 22 years. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Martha Ruscetta (Estrada); his children, Col. Louis J. Ruscetta (Abby) and Barbara E. Dorsey (Sam); his three grandchildren, Christopher and Justin Ruscetta and Riley Dorsey; and his brothers, Mario and Charles Ruscetta. Services will be held at Incarnation Saturday at 10:30 am; in lieu of flowers please send donations to Morning Star School, Tampa. View our online guest book at www.blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019