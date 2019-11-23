SERA, Dr. Ralph W. passed away peacefully after 93 blessed years November 1, 2019, in the company of his beloved wife, Barbara; his son, Will (wife Clare); and his daughter, Rebecca. A child of a single mother, Carrie, Ralph grew up during the great depression, served as a Sergeant in WWII, gained his education through the GI Bill, and opened his Optometry practice in Largo, Florida in 1955. As an exemplar of the greatest of the greatest generation, Ralph was quick with a joke, fiercely loyal to his family, and committed to instilling his work ethic and concept of right and wrong to his children. He was also an unparalleled advocate for his patients whom he served for over 40 years. There will be a celebration of Ralph and Barbara's life and love when she passes - hopefully a very long time from now.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019