VELEZ, Ralph 55, of Zephyrhills passed away peacefully at home Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born June 22, 1964 in Hollywood, FL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Velez. Ralph is survived by his wife of five years, Julie Velez; son, Kyle Velez (Megan); daughter, Kayla Velez; stepdaughters, Erica Lorenz, Lynae Lorenz, and Christina Lorenz; grandchildren, Conley Velez, Adalie Velez, and Addison Gyngard; brother, Raphael Velez (Norma); and sister, Nilda Velez. Ralph had a 29-year career as a Firefighter in Zephyrhills and retired in 2018 as a Battalion Chief. He was also a member of Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club since 2006. Funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday, Dec. 28, at New Walk Church in Zephyrhills. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moffitt Cancer Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund or Gulfside Hospice. Whitfield Funeral Home

