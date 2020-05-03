Ralph Wescott
WESCOTT, Ralph McLeod "Whitey" 82, of Largo, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Ralph was born on May 27, 1937 in DeFuniak Springs, FL to parents, Clara Jean (Boles) Wescott and John Malory Wescott. He moved to the Tampa Bay area when he was eight, and Largo has never been the same. Whitey was the owner of Big 3 Truck Salvage for over 40 years. He was known for his extensive knowledge and large collection of antique trucks, specifically GMC trucks from 1950-1959. This collection included the largest 1950s same series GMC trucks in the nation. He was also the past president of Auto Recycling of Florida and member of the Sheriff's Advisory Board, the Largo Historical Society, and many other organizations. Whitey was a unique person and will be hugely missed by his family and friends. He was well respected in his community and a man of his word during a time when a handshake meant everything. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bryan Keith Wescott Sr., and his three sisters, Christine, Dottie, and Patricia. Left to grieve our loss and heaven's gain is his daughter, Teresa Wescott Lavrinc (James Brian) and their son, Tyler; his son's widow, Jacqueline Nasse Wescott, and their children, Bryan Jr. (Alison), Bryana, Blake, and Brittney; along with his great grandchildren, Bryan III and Aliana. Also grieving is his loving fiance, Kay Jackson, who stood by his side for over 20 years. Left to mourn him are his nephews and nieces, Micheal DeLaCruz (Diane), Jason DeLaCruz (Vicky), Toni Romero, Debi Jones (Trevor), YoLawda Hansen, Ashlee Highfill (Joe), and Shianne DeLaCruz (Johnny). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a drive by visitation and limited viewing is planned, with no funeral services at this time, and a private burial. The family will have a Celebration of Life when gathering restrictions from COVID-19 are lifted. Please see Serenity Garden website for the visitation and viewing instructions, as well as further information regarding delayed services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Camp Boggy Creek in Eustis, FL, the Largo Historical Society, or your local Sheriff's Association. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
