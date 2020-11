In Loving Memory of Ralph "Whitey" Wescott Sunrise: 5/27/37 Sunset: 4/28/20 The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love after the passing of Whitey (dad, grandpa, etc.). Due to COVID-19 we could not properly say farewell to him. If you wish to gain an extra measure of closure, join us for a Celebration of Life on November 21. Information for the event is at serenityfuneralhomelargo.com