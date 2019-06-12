BURNETT, Ralph William
72, of Plant City, FL, passed on to his Lord, Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born November 4, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Kathleen Burnett; sons, Joshua E. Burnett (Trang), of Tampa, M. Alexander Burnett (Christina) of Orlando; brother, Wayne Burnett (Mary Jean) of Norwood, Ohio; sisters, Beverly Jones (Elmer) of Milford, Ohio and Peg Sciara (Dominic) of Plant City, and four grandsons. Memorial service will be Sunday June 16, at Grace Point Church, 1107 Charlie Griffin Road, Plant City, FL at 4 pm. Online condolences may be offered at:
www.wellsmemorial.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 12, 2019