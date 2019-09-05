CUEVAS, Ramon 92, of Tampa, passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2019. Ramon was born to Maria Boneta Rosado and Dolores Cuevas Perez in 1926 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. He left Puerto Rico at age 19 to pursue work in the states. He and his wife, Sara relocated to the Tampa area in 1986. Ramon is survived by his sons, Raymond Cuevas, Jr. and Oscar LoPolito; daughter, Carmen Cuevas; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Preceding him in death was his wife, Sara; and son, Omar Alexis Cuevas. Ramon was the last living of seven brothers and sisters. Family and friends are invited to a visitation Sunday, September 8, 2019, from noon-2 pm, with service beginning at 1:30 pm at Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa. Burial will follow 3 pm at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Please view the full obituary at www.bluntcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019