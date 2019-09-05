Ramon Cuevas

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon Cuevas.
Service Information
Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel
6802 SILVERMILL DR
Tampa, FL
33635
(813)-814-4444
Obituary
Send Flowers

CUEVAS, Ramon 92, of Tampa, passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2019. Ramon was born to Maria Boneta Rosado and Dolores Cuevas Perez in 1926 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. He left Puerto Rico at age 19 to pursue work in the states. He and his wife, Sara relocated to the Tampa area in 1986. Ramon is survived by his sons, Raymond Cuevas, Jr. and Oscar LoPolito; daughter, Carmen Cuevas; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Preceding him in death was his wife, Sara; and son, Omar Alexis Cuevas. Ramon was the last living of seven brothers and sisters. Family and friends are invited to a visitation Sunday, September 8, 2019, from noon-2 pm, with service beginning at 1:30 pm at Blount & Curry West Chapel, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa. Burial will follow 3 pm at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Please view the full obituary at www.bluntcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.