Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Garden of Memories cemetery
4207 E. Lake Ave.
View Map
HERNANDEZ, Ramon 95, of Tampa, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born August 25, 1924 in Pinar Del Rio, Cuba. He is survived by wife, Caridad Hernandez; daughter, Melba Sanabria (Danny); son, Ray Hernandez (Miriam); as well as grandchildren, Santino (Sarah), Nelson, and Sydney. Visitation will be held 6-8 pm, Thursday, January 23, at Boza & Roel Funeral Home 4730 N. Armenia Ave. Graveside services will be held 11 am, Friday, January 24, at Garden of Memories cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Ave. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020
