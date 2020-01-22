|
HERNANDEZ, Ramon 95, of Tampa, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born August 25, 1924 in Pinar Del Rio, Cuba. He is survived by wife, Caridad Hernandez; daughter, Melba Sanabria (Danny); son, Ray Hernandez (Miriam); as well as grandchildren, Santino (Sarah), Nelson, and Sydney. Visitation will be held 6-8 pm, Thursday, January 23, at Boza & Roel Funeral Home 4730 N. Armenia Ave. Graveside services will be held 11 am, Friday, January 24, at Garden of Memories cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Ave. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020