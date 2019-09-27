BARRINGER, Ramona (Lopez) of Tampa, FL, 81, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Shawn Barringer, Mark Barringer-Lock and Robert; daughter, Susan Barringer Hoyt and David, granddaughter Brittney Hamby and Brett; great-granddaughters, Halei and Kiara; brother, Anthony Lopez and Diana; sister, Vivian Lopez Perez and Patricio; and nieces Andrea, Pamela, and Maria. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Barringer and her beloved parents, Casimiro and Mary Lopez. We will celebrate her life at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 6400 E. Chelsea St., Tampa 33610 on Friday, Oct. 4, 5-7 pm. Following, a refreshments gathering will be held at 4217 Bay Vista, Tampa 33611. In lieu of flowers, a gift to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America is appreciated.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 27, 2019