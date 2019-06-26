KNEPPER, Ramona (York)
91, of Tampa, passed away on June 22, 2019. Ramona retired from JC Pennys and was a member of First Baptist of Town & Country. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joel; sons, David and Paul; her siblings, Bob, Keith, Helen, and Don; and her sister-in-law, Naomi. Survivors include her daughters, Libby Knepper Muller (Don) and Ruth Knepper Marquith; brother-in-law, Paul Knepper (Lynn); sister-in-law, Shirley York; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, June 26 at the Blount and Curry-West, 6802 Silvermill Dr., Tampa. A graveside service will be held at 12 pm, on Thursday, June 27 at Sarasota Memorial Park, 5833 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith In Deeds, PO Box 908, Ada, MI 49301 in her memory. If you would like to send flowers, please avoid any type of Lily.
Blount & Curry-Oldsmar
blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 26, 2019