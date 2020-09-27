POLLOCK, Ramona Laughlin 84, Tampa, Florida was called to her Heavenly home on September 20, 2020. Ramona was born in Atlanta, GA on August 16, 1936 and raised in Bossier City, Louisiana. She met the love of her life Alexander (Sandy) M. Pollock, Jr. and they married September 2, 1959. They eventually settled in Tampa, Florida in December 1961 and made a wonderful life together for over 60 years. Ramona is predeceased by her husband, Alexander (Sandy) M. Pollock, Jr.; her parents, Dwight L. and Martha S. Laughlin and several brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles. She is survived by her children, Alexis Pollock Taylor and Richard A. Pollock; her granddaughter, Shelby Taylor Melville (Chris); and her great-granddaughter, Emersyn Munro Melville; her sisters, Kathleen L. Martin (David) and Lurlene Bailey; as well as her friend and caregiver, Luwaine Proctor. Ramona was a founding member of the Tampa Federation Garden Clubs and was instrumental in the development of the Tampa Garden Club located on Bayshore Blvd. She worked for Coopers and Lybrand before forming her own successful skincare and wellness company GiGi Enterprises. Her biggest joys in life was her love of Jesus Christ, her family, friends, and cooking. Nothing made her happier than to cook up a big feast for family and friends of the best food you will ever eat. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she always made it extra special for family, friends and neighbors with a Christmas party served up with a creole feast fit for a King. Ramona was a tireless soul with the heart of a warrior and the strength of Samson. She was willing to give help or assistance to someone in need. Ramona will be remembered for her Southern charm, hospitality, positive attitude and generosity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
in her memory. You can donate online at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
or mail your donation to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.