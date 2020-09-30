1/
Ramona POLLOCK
POLLOCK, Ramona Laughlin 84, Tampa, Florida, passed away on September 20, 2020. Visitation will be at 10 am, October 2, 2020 at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar, 6802 Silvermill Drive, Tampa, FL. Funeral services to follow at 11 am with Pastor Jake English of Creekside Church officiating. Pallbearers will be Richard Pollock, Chris Melville, Greg Ritter, Keith Hegwood, and Mason Bonner. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL. "Updated Obituary"

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
September 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Laughlin) Pollock Families for the loss of your loved one, Ramona, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
