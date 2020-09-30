Ramona POLLOCK

Or Copy this URL to Share

POLLOCK, Ramona Laughlin 84, Tampa, Florida, passed away on September 20, 2020. Visitation will be at 10 am, October 2, 2020 at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar, 6802 Silvermill Drive, Tampa, FL. Funeral services to follow at 11 am with Pastor Jake English of Creekside Church officiating. Pallbearers will be Richard Pollock, Chris Melville, Greg Ritter, Keith Hegwood, and Mason Bonner. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL. "Updated Obituary"



