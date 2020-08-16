1/1
Ramona Shively
SHIVELY, Ramona On August 10, 2020 at age 84 Ramona Shive-ly, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away surrounded by her loved ones. She now joins her late husband of 62 years, Gerald Shively, in the mansions of rest. Ramona is survived by her four sons, Jerry "Michael" Shively, Guy Shively, Charles "Chuck" (Noanie) Shively, and David (Marie) Shively; her eight grandchildren, Jacob (Ginny) Shively, Elizabeth Shively (Jon Brown), Lee (Brianne) Shively, Tim (Stephanie) Shively, Joshua Shively, Adam Shively, Dawnita Shively, Brandon (Ariel) Shively, and Megan Shively; along with 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her grandchild, Guy-Jason Shively. She will live on through each and every person she touched; in our memories, and in our undying love for her. Services will be held at Dobies Funeral Home in Hudson, FL. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, from 2-3 pm and the service will begin at 3. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to the Gulfside Hospice Center which took special care of Ramona in her final days. DobiesFH/Hudson

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
