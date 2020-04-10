MAYHALL, Ramonia Pelt passed from earth to heaven April 2, 2020. She was born August 17, 1932 in Dothan, AL to Daniel Frederick Pelt and Ruby Carroll Pelt. She was welcomed by her older brother, Roland J. Pelt and she welcomed her younger brother Daniel F. Pelt Jr. in 1934. Ramonia graduated from Marianna High School and earned her B.A. in education at Troy University. After graduation, Ramonia began her teaching career in Greenwood, FL, and earned a master's degree at FSU. Ramonia married William S. Mayhall in 1956. They settled in Brandon FL. Ramonia's progressive eye disease prevented her from continuing her professional career. She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Brandon. She was active in her church and in social groups. Ramonia was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Roland J. Pelt, and his wife, Betty Jean (Duck). She is survived by her brother, Dan Pelt and her nieces, Debra Johnson (Terry), Pam Pelt and Pat Pelt, nephews, Ken Pelt and Jon Pelt (Shanna), and numerous grand nieces and nephews and Pelt cousins. Ramonia's remains will be interred at Pelt-Comerford Cemetery in Marianna, FLorida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020