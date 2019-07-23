Ranald Goode "Randy" HARDEN

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillsboro Memorial
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillsboro Memorial
Obituary
HARDEN, Ranald Goode

"Randy" beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully July 21, 2019 after a 10 year battle with Parkinson's. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beverly; his children, Carrie (Jeff) Barnett, Greg (Laura) Harden, Michael (Patti) Harden, Tracy Harden Barrett; his 10 grandchildren; and his six great-grandchildren. Retired from TECO after 45 years of service. Randy loved his family and sports. Visitation at 1 pm and service at 2 pm at Hillsboro Memorial on Wednesday July 24. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019
