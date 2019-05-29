HARVATH, Randal Lynn



57, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Randal was previously employed with the State of Florida. He acknowledged every holiday. He was always the first in our neighborhood to display the flag on federal holidays, he enjoyed Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas the most, turning our home into a Fall season showplace at Thanksgiving. He turned our home into a winter wonderland at Christmas. He was an avid shopper and collector. He loved music and bought lots of vinyl records and any record player that he found interesting. Randal was generous to a fault. I frequently witnessed him giving money to people in the check-out line who did not have enough money. Of course, he gave two turkeys at Thanksgiving and always donated to the bell ringers at Christmas. He brought joy to our life for the 38 years that we were partners. John V. Kappler.

