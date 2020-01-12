Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall FORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FORD, Randall died peacefully, at home, January 7, 2020. He would have been 74 January 10, 2020. He is survived by his ex-wife, best friend and love of his life, Sandi Phillips Ford; his son, Alex Ford; his stepson, Dean Phillips; his sister, Aurelia Ford; nephews, Shane Davis and Jared Rouse; great-nieces, Ireland and Willow; and his beloved, constant companion and emotional support cat, Kratos. Randall came from a family of musicians and artists. His grandmother, Ruth Metzner, owned and operated the Potter's Wheel in Cleveland, Ohio, where his father, Baldwin, who was a musician an artist, met his mother, Harriett. His sister, Aurelia, owns the Sparrow Art Gallery in Medina, Ohio and is a talented artist. His sister Ricque was also a skilled artist. Even though he himself was not an artist he had a great love of beauty, art, and nature instilled in him by his family. Randall was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1946. He graduated from Baldwin Wallace College in Ohio with a BS degree in pre-med. He pursued a career in medical equipment sales upon graduation from college, but his love of the arts led him to start his own company, Glacier Pack Ivory, selling art made from Woolly Mammoth Ivory. The Woolly Mammoth had been extinct for over 4,000 years so no animals were harmed to make art from their ivory. Randall was a great animal lover and activist. He was a Board Member of Providing Animal Welfare Services, Inc. (PAWS), a memoer of PETA, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Alley Cat Allies and many other agencies dedicated to animal welfare. Randall was also involved with causes dedicated to preserving our natural resources and was a member of the Sierra Club and Earth Justice. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and celebrated 44 years of sobriety in April 2019. Randall was preceded in death by his parents, Harriett and Baldwin Ford; biological father, Dalamore Lynch; and younger sister Ricque Ford. He will be profoundly missed by those who loved him and the many causes he supported.

