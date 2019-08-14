Send Flowers Obituary



JOHNSON, Randall C. peacefully left this life to be with the Lord August 12, 2019 after battling a rare lung disease. To the world he was an accomplished businessman, community leader, and church elder. To his family he was a loving father, dedicated husband, and an example of a life well-lived. He exhibited leadership and faith beginning early during his upbringing in Coral Gables, Florida. His leadership continued as a member of Sigma Chi at University of Miami where he received his bachelor's degree in 1971 and later, his Masters in Finance. He was the CEO of Equitable Mortgage, and by age 40 he had served as president of the Florida Mortgage Bankers Association, had attained his C.M.B. from the Mortgage Banker's Association of America and founded Market Street Mortgage in Clearwater where he remained as president and CEO for over 25 years, leading the company to operate in 42 states and become one of the nation's largest privately held mortgage lenders. He served as a Trustee for his beloved University of Miami where both a conference room and lecture hall bear his name. During his life he served as an active member of numerous charitable and benevolent organizations. He was recognized as a Significant Sig by Sigma Chi Fraternity and received countless other awards and recognitions for achievements in both business and humanity. To his family he was a dedicated husband and father who did not let his achievements and recognitions change his personality or obstruct his family life. He always put his family first. He set the example of not only what a good family man should be, but was the template for what a good person should be. He was a source of joy to others, and he brought happiness, adventure, and fun wherever he went. An avid fisherman, talented musician, skilled golfer, and seasoned traveler, he packed more life into his 70 years than most. His kindness was boundless, his generosity ever present, and his humility unparalleled. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Fran; his sons, Paul (Ann) and Tyler (Leslie); his four grandchildren, Adelaine, Elizabeth, Annabel, and Thomas; and his brother, Gary. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Barbara. A graveside service will be held at Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia Friday, August 16, at 11 am followed by a reception to celebrate his life and memory at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on Skidaway Island. His family would like to thank all of the doctors and wonderful staff at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah for their dedication and care during his illness. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, Georgia (912) 352-7200 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 14, 2019

