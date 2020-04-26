BROWN, Randolph E. Sr. "Randy" 65, of Tampa, left this world to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020, from his home in Tampa. Randy was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 16, 1954. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Faller Brown, his wife of 32 years; and a devoted father to his children, Randy Jr., Katie, Christian and Gabriel. Randy is survived by his siblings, Sandy Brown Jordan (Gene) and Milton H. Brown (Alison). He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Betty Brown; and his sister, Linda Brown Scott (David). Randy received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from the University of South Florida. He was a licensed Real Estate Broker, a licensed Health/Life Insurance Agent, and was the owner of two businesses, Boardwalk Realty and The Wine Shop. A small church service was held at Christ the King Church in Tampa on Thursday, April 23 for family members. A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for August 8 at Blount & Curry MacDill. For those who wish, donations may be made in his memory to Metropolitan Ministries, https://www.metromin.org/, a charity that Randy supported with his family. Randy had a love for God, a love for family, a love for life, and a generous and caring spirit. He will be forever missed by his family and friends, and by all those whose life he touched. Please visit his online guestbook at www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020