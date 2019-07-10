OXENDINE, Randolph L. Sr.
81, of Dover, FL, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home. He was born in Darlove, Mississippi, to William Oxendine and Edna Barnette Oxendine. He relocated to Tampa, Florida after serving his country in the Air Force 1956-1960. He married in 1964, and became a loving father to his two children. He retired from Continental Can company. He then became an entrepreneur and enjoyed the success of several family owned businesses. His survivors include son, Randolph Oxendine Jr.; daughter, Pamela (King) Oxendine; stepdaughter, Donna Lauer; stepdaughter, Rhonda Little; grandson, Jayden Oxendine; granddaughter, Kendall King; and sister and brother-in-law, Theresa "Terry" and Bobby Beam of Ashland, KY. Arrangements are under the artful care of:
Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, FL
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019