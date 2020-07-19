1/
Randy CLEGG
CLEGG, Randy H. of Hudson died on July 8, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. Randy was born October 17, 1948 in Muncie, Indiana. Randy has lived in Florida for over 30 years where he owned and operated Anna Bananas, Holly's, and The Boondocks. Randy is survived by his wife Theresa; children, Tony Clegg; Jessica Touati, Stacy Yildiz; and seven grandchildren. Also living are his sister, Connie Schleup; and brother, Rick Clegg. A celebration of life will be held in the future.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
