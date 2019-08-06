Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy DETLOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DETLOR, Randy Earl 64, of Largo, FL, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Randy was predeceased by his adoptive parents, Tom Detlor and Kay Despres; and brother, Robert Detlor. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Elizabeth Cutchall (Thomas); and his sons, Michael and Joshua (Jessica); his mother, Gwen Regenauer; brothers, Joe Detlor (Linda), Russell, Robert, David (Robin) and Dwayne (Janice) Livernois; sisters, Debbie Moskalyk, Susan McConnell, Kimberly Dozois and Diana Stewart; seven grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his former wife of 41 years, Joanne; and numerous other relatives and friends. Randy was retired from the Pinellas County Sheriff's office after a total of 30 years in law enforcement. He was devoted to his grandchildren, loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed hunting with his buddies. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at 5 pm at Church of the Isles, Indian Rocks Beach.

