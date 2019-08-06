DETLOR, Randy Earl 64, of Largo, FL, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Randy was predeceased by his adoptive parents, Tom Detlor and Kay Despres; and brother, Robert Detlor. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Elizabeth Cutchall (Thomas); and his sons, Michael and Joshua (Jessica); his mother, Gwen Regenauer; brothers, Joe Detlor (Linda), Russell, Robert, David (Robin) and Dwayne (Janice) Livernois; sisters, Debbie Moskalyk, Susan McConnell, Kimberly Dozois and Diana Stewart; seven grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his former wife of 41 years, Joanne; and numerous other relatives and friends. Randy was retired from the Pinellas County Sheriff's office after a total of 30 years in law enforcement. He was devoted to his grandchildren, loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed hunting with his buddies. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at 5 pm at Church of the Isles, Indian Rocks Beach.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 6, 2019