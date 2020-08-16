Randy FLEEMAN

FLEEMAN, Randy H. 66, passed away at home in Dunedin, FL August 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beth; daughter, Hayley (Kevin) Iskra; son, Chase (Carrie) Fleeman; grandchildren, Ryan, Emma, Charlotte, Noah; brother, Tommy (Judy) Fleeman; dog, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Bessie Fleeman. He graduated from Dunedin High School and retired from Southwest Airlines. He enjoyed golf, driving his golf cart, and spending time with family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to Moffitt Cancer Center or Suncoast Hospice.



