Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Randy's life story with friends and family

Share Randy's life story with friends and family

OUZTS, Randy Darrell 64, of Tampa, died May 7, 2020. Survived by daughter, Katy; granddaughters, Lyla and Nora; sister, Karen; partner, Lydia; loving friends and band mates.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store