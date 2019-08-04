WATSON, Randy Ralph 63, of Clearwater, passed away July 30, 2019. He was born in Elkhart, IN and moved to Clearwater in 1969. Randy had many talents and was a true Horticulturist, a landscape designer for Laurel Oaks Nursery and was the former owner of Trowels Garden Center and Landscaping in Clearwater. His many hobbies were collecting rocks, fossils and loved nature and animals of all kinds. Randy will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Debra; son, Tyler of Clearwater; brother, Kevin (Nancy) of Largo; nephews, Ryan, Nick, Darian, Keith, Austin and niece, Whitney; also two brothers-in-law, David and Kenny. Memorial service will be held at the Laurel Oaks Nursery August 10, 2019 at 4 pm 1510 Race Track Road. Odessa FL 33556. In Lieu of flowers: Suncoast Hospice (www.suncoasthospice.org), Humane Society of Pinellas (www.humanesocietyofpinellas.org) and the Nature Conservancy (www.nature.org) Hubbell Funeral Home www.HubbellFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019