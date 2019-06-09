LAVIN, Raul
age 102, passed away on June 2, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1917. Raul was predeceased by his wife, Dora, and his son, Tyrone. Raul was survived by his son, Larry (Kimberly); grandchildren, Barry (Pam) Lavin, Beverly (Chris) Nelson, Alexander (Maureen) Lavin; and his great-grandchildren, Brantley, Lindsey, and Alexis. Raul was born and raised in Tampa, FL (Ybor City) and was a member of the Cuban Club from before his birth. Raul was the founder and owner of Cosmo Truck Equipment 1947-1999. He was proud to be a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Mambi's, and was instrumental in the saving of the Cuban Club. He spent countless hours in that crusade. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cuban Club June 22 at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cuban Club, 2010 N. Avenida, Republicia de Cuba, Tampa, FL 33605.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019