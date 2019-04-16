SIERRA, Dr. Raul
99, passed away April 13,2019. A longtime physician in Tampa, Raul is survived by his wife of 41 years and his loving family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 11 am-12 pm with a funeral service beginning at 12 noon at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 North Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates any donations to be directed to or St Joseph's Children's Hospital. Please view the funeral home website for a full biography of Dr. Raul Sierra. Please go to:
www.GonzalezFuneral.com
Gonzalez Funeral Home
Tampa, Florida
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 16, 2019