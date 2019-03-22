STOTTS, Ravis Eugene



73, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed March 19, 2019. Ravis was born to Harvey Benjamin Stotts and Gladys Elnora Stotts, February 11, 1946 in Okemah, Oklahoma. He graduated from Mason High School in 1964 and enlisted in the United States Navy the same year. He served two tours in Vietnam. In 1968, at the completion of his last tour, he was deployed to Taipei Taiwan. He met Kimie (Su) Stotts on his first day there, and they were wed March 27, 1969. He always said he loved her from the first day he saw her and they were looking forward to celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year. They lived wherever Ravis was stationed, including Port Hueneme, CA; Chinhae, Korea; Gulfport, MS; and after he retired from the Navy, they lived in Tacoma, WA for 16 years before coming to their final home together in St. Petersburg. Together they raised two children. He leaves as his legacy their two daughters, Kristie Strader and Jennifer Crawford (Brooke); five grandchildren, Kandice Rai (Kevin), Jake Strader, Brooke Dylan Crawford, Jaden Crawford, and Tristan Strader. He also leaves to cherish his memory three siblings, Wilma Cofer, Charlie Stotts (Debbie), and Beverly Ebarb (Jimmy); and a very large extended family around the world. He will always be remembered as a man who lived his life for his family.



He was preceded in death by Harvey Stotts (father); Gladys Stotts (mother); and Bob Cofer (brother-in-law).



Ravis was a construction electrician and Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy Seabees. He worked as a lineman, electrical station operator, and was a respected Naval Electrical Construction Instructor. He "wintered over" and spent 13 months at the South Pole, operating the Penguin Power and Light station, McMurdo Antarctica, and deployed numerous times to Diego Garcia and Guam. He is the recipient of several Naval commendations and medals, including two Navy Unit Commendations; RVN Campaign Medal; Vietnam Service Medal w/FMF Combat Operations Insignia; RVNAF Unit Citation; National Service Defense Service Medal; Antarctica Service Medal w/Disc; Marine Combat Insignia; Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (two); and was a Pistol Marksman. He retired from the Navy in 1984. After retirement from the Navy, he helped found and co-owned Neu Electric, an electrical contracting company. In 1999, he decided to retire again and in 2000 he and Kimie, their two daughters, and their families, all moved to St. Petersburg, Florida.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019 at A Life Tribute, 5601 Gulfport Blvd., Gulfport, FL 33707. Viewing is scheduled from 2-4 pm, and services with military honors are scheduled to begin at 4 pm. The family requests donations be made to Vietnam Veterans of America at VVA.org or to any military or veterans organization. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary