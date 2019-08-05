DICKINSON, Ray 89, of Floral City, Florida passed away on Saturday July 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; beloved children, Stephanie (Kelly) Lenhart and Edward Swistack Jr; and cherished grandchildren, Hunter, Justin, and Jordann. He was preceded in death by his dear children, Raymond and Rhonda. A Celebration of Life for Ray will be held Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 11 am-2 pm at Wesleyan Village Nicholson Center, 8225 Wesley Dr, Brooksville, FL 34601. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Ray be made to, Stable Faith Cowboy Church, 12077 North Broad Street, Brooksville, FL 34601. Turner Funeral Home (352) 796-9661
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 5, 2019