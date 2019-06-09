YOST, Ray E. III "Skip"
of Wimauma, FL, a graduate of Lebanon High School class of 1963, passed away on May 29, 2019. He joined the US Army National Guard and later Coast Guard National Guard. He attended Florida Institute of Technology studying Engineering, later worked at Cape Canaveral providing quality assurance for NASA during Saturn V and Apollo missions. Ray continued his career at Florida Power Corp. as Quality Assurance Director for nuclear energy programs. Ray is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Wagner Yost; his mother Doris Yost, son Todd and his wife Karen, brother Richard, and grandchildren Brooke and Lindsey. Ray loved his dogs Riley and Lacey. A memorial service will be held at Anona United Methodist Church in Largo, FL at 2 pm on June 21.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019