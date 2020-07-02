LEAGUE, Ray Hansel 70, of Bushnell, FL, passed away June 10, 2020, on his 70th birthday, at Kindred Hospital in Tampa, FL. Ray was born in Buford, GA to Carl Rape and Eleanor Jane (Holland) Rape. Ray is survived by his wife, Susan League of Bushnell, FL; daughters, Andrea Jordan (Mike) and Crista League all of Tampa, FL; stepsons, Stephen Valdes (Desiree) of New Port Richey, FL and Bryan Brown (Stephanie) of Wesley Chapel, FL; grandchildren, Nicole Franze, Mercy Stitt, and Luke Stitt and step grandchildren, Angel Brown, Christian Brown (Taylor), and Chantal Rollison; siblings, Nancy Hammonds (David), Iris Cronan, and Brian Glaze all of Covington, GA, and many nieces and nephews. A true artist, Ray enjoyed to draw, paint, sing, play guitar and harmonica, horses, and fishing. He was a retired steamfitter and member of UA Pipefitters Local Union 123 of Tampa, FL since 1970. Ray was also a member of Wahoo Baptist Church. Celebration of Life for Ray League will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 am at Wahoo Baptist Church, 4517 CR 19, Bushnell, FL 33513. Food and refreshments will follow service in fellowship hall at church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store