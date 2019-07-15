TORRETTA, Ray Nicholas
86, passed away July 13, 2019. Ray was the son of the late Mike and Frances Torretta. Ray is survived by his life partner of over 50 years, James Overton; brother, Nelson (Marian); nephew, Nelson Jr. (Brandy). Ray was a Tampa native, he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, and attended the University of Florida. Ray began his career as a plumber in the family's plumbing business, he was certified as a Master Plumber, he then spent nearly 20 years working for Hillsborough County as a plumbing inspector. Upon his retirement he taught plumbing at Erwin Vocational Technical Center. Both he and Jim enjoyed the thrill of traveling, especially Europe. His favorite city was Sorrento, Italy. Ray was an avid Florida Gator fan. Heartfelt thanks go out to Shirley and Ann Ahedo as well as Ray's personal physician, Dr. Faisel Syed. Ray will be sorely missed but never forgotten. He will be laid to rest in a private graveside service. Please sign Ray's guestbook:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 15, 2019