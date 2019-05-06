ROGNES, Ray
88, of Tampa, passed away on May 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. Ray is survived by his wife, Loretta of 66 years; his three daughters, Debra Pedonti, Jan (Gordon) Rhodes, LeAnn (Gonzalo) Garcia; his three sisters; and his granddaughter, JenAnne Pedonti. Visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 from 6-8 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 S. Dale Mabry, Tampa. Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or LifePath Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2019