Ray ROGNES (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray ROGNES.
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
501 S. Dale Mabry
Tampa, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROGNES, Ray

88, of Tampa, passed away on May 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers. Ray is survived by his wife, Loretta of 66 years; his three daughters, Debra Pedonti, Jan (Gordon) Rhodes, LeAnn (Gonzalo) Garcia; his three sisters; and his granddaughter, JenAnne Pedonti. Visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 from 6-8 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 S. Dale Mabry, Tampa. Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or LifePath Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details